An inside look into an intensive care unit at a hospital in New Delhi shows extremely crowded conditions.
Inside look at crowded intensive care unit treating COVID-19 patients in India
Footage from inside an ICU reveals how medical workers are treating COVID-19 patients in extremely cramped conditions with dozens of beds just a few feet away from each other.
These visuals were filmed on April 27.