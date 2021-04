Last chance to chase gold: Milwaukee gymnast Marvin Kimble hopes to make dream a reality

Milwaukee gymnast Marvin Kimble is hoping to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

After missing out in 2016, this will be his last shot to try to make his childhood dream a reality before he retires from gymnastics.

Kimble shares his Olympic dream with his mother, Carolyn, who sacrificed everything to let her son pursue his passion in gymnastics.