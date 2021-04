Many California residents moving to Texas, Florida

Some companies are packing up and leaving California in favor of business-friendly policies and lower living costs in states like Texas and Florida.

FAVOR OF BUSINESS- FRIENDLYPOLICIES ... AND LOWER LIVINGCOSTS ... IN STATES LIKE TEXASANDFLORIDA.DURING THE PANDEMIC -- COMPANIESLIKE ORACLE--ANNOUNCED PLANS TO RELOCATEHEADQUARTERSFROM CALIFORNIA TO TEXAS.THE CALIFORNIA REPUBLICAN PARTY... BLAMING GOVERNOR GAVINNEWSOM AND DEMOCRATSNEWSOM DID NOT IMMEDIATELYCOMMENT ON THE STATEPOPULATION NUMBERS.CALIFORNIA'S LOSS OF A HOUSESEAT ALSO MEANS A POSSIBLE DIPINFEDERAL FUNDING FOR MEDI-CAL --IN ADDITION TO FUNDING FHIGHWAYS -- SCHOOLS AND A WIDEARRAY OF COMMUNITY SERVICES THATARE BASED ON POPULATIO"SO THE STATE HAS GROWN AND IT'SJUSTNOT GROWING AT THE SAME RATE ASTHE REST OF THE COUNTRY.

ANDTHATCAN COME FROM MULTIPLE KINDS OFISSUES.

IT CAN COME FROM PEOPLELEAVING THE STATE.

BUT THAT'SMAYBE THE THING THAT'SOVERESTIMATED.

THEACTUAL BIGGER IMPACT COULD BETHE CHANGING AND BIRTH RATESAMONGCALIFORNIANS."THOSE LOSSES TYPICALLY AREOFFSET BY INTERNATIONAIMMIGRATION INTO THE STATEOFFSET BY INTERNATIONALIMMIGRATION INTO THE STATE.BIRTHS ALSO ARE DOWN... WHILEDEATHS HAVE INCREASED.OFFICIALS SAY THAT'S HAPPENINGACROSS THE COUNTRY BUT AT ASLIGHTLY FAST RATE INCALIFORNIA.JUST BECAUSE CALIFORNIA'S GROWTHHAS SLOWED .DOESN'T MEAN THE STATE IS INDECLINE.

SINCE THE LAST CENSUS-- THE STATE'S POPULATIONGREW SIX POINT ONE PERCENT ....WHICH RANKED 24TH NATIONALLYIT'S BEEN A BUSY LAST FEW MONTHSFOR GO