The LIT Method Strength Machine Is the Workout Machine of My Dreams, and It Counts JAY-Z as a Fan

If you follow POPSUGAR Fitness on Instagram, you may have seen LIT Method founders Justin and Taylor Norris's high-energy weekly live workouts.

Now, they are leveling up their workouts with the LIT Strength Machine ($1,750), a multifunctional water rower that includes strength, cardio, and physical therapy in one piece of at-home equipment.

The machine delivers intense low-impact workouts and counts Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter and five-time MLB All-Star Adrián González as fans and investors.

What Is LIT Method?

LIT Method is a high-intensity, low-impact training style created by Justin and Taylor Norris.

The signature workout includes a combination of rowing intervals that will leave you breathless and band exercises to fire up your muscles.

The LIT Strength Machine is a water rower that also features a resistance-band training system that allows you to train your body safely and effectively.

Think of it as a rower, reformer, and resistance-band training hybrid.

The Strength Machine Is Like the ClassPass of At-Home Workout Equipment I got to put the machine to the test at the LIT Lab retail location and loved the variety of the workouts.

The LIT on Demand digital platform offers more than 500 low-impact exercises including rowing, strength training, barre, physical therapy, and Pilates.

New live classes are added daily so the content always feels fresh.

I've tried so many pieces of at-home workout equipment and this is by far the most versatile.

The Programs Will Challenge You and Keep You Motivated One of the standout features of the machine is the access to one-to-four-week-long programs. LIT Method continually adds new plans to help you reach your fitness goals.

Likewise, the machine includes bands of different weights (from 10 to 40 pounds) so you can level up your workout intensity as you get stronger.

It also includes eight different anchor points for the resistance bands so you can strength train in different planes of motion.

The Vertical Storage Is Great For Small Spaces Many cardio machines such as bikes and treadmills can take up a lot of space.

The Strength Machine has built-in wheels and vertical storage so when it's not in use it only takes up a two-by-two-foot area of the floor.

It also requires no electricity, so it can be used outside (the digital classes can be viewed on a tablet attached to the machine or played on your TV.)