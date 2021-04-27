CDC Issues New Guidelines For Wearing Face Masks Outdoors

If you're fully vaccinated, it's now safe to go outdoors without wearing a mask, with some exceptions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the new guidelines Tuesday; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
If you're fully vaccinated, it's now safe to go outdoors without wearing a mask, with some exceptions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the new guidelines Tuesday; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
CDC Eases Outdoor Mask Restrictions , for Vaccinated Americans.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced
the new..
Over a week away from Alabama letting its masking ordinance expire, the director for the CDC is saying she has a feeling of..