CDC Eases Outdoor Mask Restrictions for Vaccinated Americans

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced the new guidelines on Tuesday.

Those who are fully vaccinated can forgo masks when outdoors and socially distanced from others.

The CDC's guidance extends to small outdoor gatherings of people who are fully vaccinated, as well.

The CDC continues to recommend masks for situations in which the vaccination of others is unknown, .

Including outdoor sporting events, concerts and other large gathering places and events.

For indoor spaces including malls and movie theaters, the CDC continues to advise wearing a mask.

The CDC's new guidelines come as mass vaccinations in the U.S. continue to exceed two million a day.

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently stated that the pandemic in the U.S. will likely reach a turning point “within a few weeks.”