Red Carpet at the 2021 Oscars .
Riz Ahmed.
Angela Bassett.
Steven Yeun.
Chloé Zhao.
Questlove.
Alan S.
Kim and Vicky Ki.
H.E.R.
Daniel Kaluuya.
Regina King.
Emerald Fennell
Red Carpet at the 2021 Oscars .
Riz Ahmed.
Angela Bassett.
Steven Yeun.
Chloé Zhao.
Questlove.
Alan S.
Kim and Vicky Ki.
H.E.R.
Daniel Kaluuya.
Regina King.
Emerald Fennell
The reaction to Chadwick Boseman's posthumous snub, "Nomadland’s" Chloé Zhao and Frances McDormand make history with their wins,..
Aaron Sorkin and Paulina Porizkova made their debut as a couple at the Oscars