‘Kumbh Mela major source of infections alongside political rallies’: Top Doctor

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury speaks with Dr Ashish Jha, Dean at Brown University, about the second wave of Covid-19 in India.

Jha said the Kumbh Mela was very irresponsible and a major source of the surge alongside the political rallies.

“By mid-February, cases had started to rise and headed for a very dreaded second wave and yet there was no action,” Jha added.

