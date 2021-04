Tripura DM says sorry after he roughly ends wedding ceremony | Oneindia News

In a video that has gone viral, West Tripura District Magistrate Sailesh Kumar Yadav can be seen shutting down a wedding ceremony as it flouted the 10pm curfew imposed to control the spread of Covid 19.

The DM apologised after he was criticised for his action.

