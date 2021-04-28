Skip to main content
Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Flash flooding hits Colorado after major storm which caused tornado

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:46s 0 shares 2 views
Several tornadoes touched down on the east side of Colorado on Tuesday (April 27).

Flash flooding also hit some areas of eastern Colorado after storms battered the area.

