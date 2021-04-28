Steve McQueen’s Small Axe series leads Bafta TV awards nominations

Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series leads the nominations at the Bafta television awards, where it is in the running for 15 gongs.The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards ceremony takes place on June 6 on BBC One, and the British Academy Television Craft Awards will be streamed on Bafta’s social channels on May 24.