Cargo plane leaves Dublin Airport with vital medical supplies for India

A plane carrying vital medical supplies donated by the Irish government took off from Dublin Airport in Ireland this morning bound for India.

A plane carrying vital medical supplies donated by the Irish government took off from Dublin Airport in Ireland this morning bound for India.

(April 28).

The Volva-Dnepr aircraft is loaded with 700 oxygen concentrators which draw the gas from the air so that it can be delivered to patients.

India is in the grip of a very serious second wave of COVID-19 which has seen hospitals overwhelmed and severe shortages of oxygen.

The spike in infections has pushed the death toll close to 200,000.

Approaching 200,000.