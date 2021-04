Minister: No reason foreign holidays can't resume in May

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says he sees nothing in the current data to stop foreign holidays restarting next month.

Overseas leisure travel could resume for people in England on May 17 under Boris Johnson's road map for easing restrictions.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn