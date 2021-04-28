A group of pro-democracy protesters took part in a flashmob on a public bus in Myanmar's largest city today (April 28).
Anti-coup protesters in flashmob on public bus in Myanmar's largest city
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:32s 0 shares 1 views
A group of pro-democracy protesters took part in a flashmob on a public bus in Myanmar's largest city today (April 28).
Footage showed the group giving three-fingered salutes and chanting against the military coup which ousted Aung San Suu Kyi in February.