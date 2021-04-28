This cat is feline good after breaking world record for most tricks performed in 60 seconds

This cat is feline good after entering the Guinness World Records for the most tricks performed in 60 seconds by a cat.

Eight-year-old Alexis, owned by Anika Moritz in Austria, broke the record with her impressive 26 tricks in just a minute.

Moritz, 20, had Alexis since she was a kitten and began training her when she was just 12-weeks-old.

Footage from February 19 shows the duo practising their routine.

She said: "We were doing tricks since she was a kitten and she loves trick time so much.

I would say that it is our passion.

"She learnt so fast, that I knew, that she is a very special cat.

"I always wanted to show how amazing cats are.

It was my aim back in 2017 to try to break this record.

"I also wanted to change the view of cats most people have.

"Cats are not just a decoration for the living room.

They also love being kept busy with playing, food puzzles or/and trick training.

No cat is 100 percent stubborn and literally every cat can do tricks with positive training."