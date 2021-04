UK police rescue ten suspected illegal immigrants from back of refrigerated lorry

This is the moment police rescued ten suspected illegal immigrants from the back of a refrigerated lorry after people reportedly heard banging from inside.

The new video shows rescued people sitting on the pavement while others emerge from the back of the Italian-registered vegetable lorry.

Confused-looking people can be seen getting water and a man who appears to be the lorry driver is seen with his hands behind his back.