Dr. Fauci Fact Checks Joe Rogan’s ‘Incorrect’ COVID-19 Comments

Dr. Fauci Fact Checks Joe Rogan’s ‘Incorrect’ COVID-19 Comments.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has spoken out about Joe Rogan’s controversial comments about COVID-19.

.

Rogan recently took to his podcast to suggest that young, healthy people don’t need to get vaccinated.

.

If you're a healthy person, and you're exercising all the time, and you're young, and you’re eating well, like, I don't think you need to worry about this, Joe Rogan, via ‘The Hill’ .

In a segment on NBC’s ‘Today,’ Dr. Fauci called Rogan’s comments “incorrect” and explained why.

You're talking about yourself in a vacuum … You're worried about yourself getting infected and the likelihood that you're not going to get any symptoms. But you can get infected, and will get infected, if you put yourself at risk, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to 'Today'.

Dr. Fauci also pointed out that vaccinations aren't just about the individual, but about the collective “society.”.

So if you want to only worry about yourself and not society, then that's OK … But if you're saying to yourself, even if I get infected, I could do damage to somebody else even if I have no symptoms at all, and that's the reason why you've got to be careful and get vaccinated, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to 'Today'.

Dr. Fauci ended by directly saying that young, healthy people should “absolutely” get vaccinated.