A Guide to Re-Entering Society, for Those With Anxiety.

These four tips will help you if you're feeling anxious about the potential post-pandemic world.

1, Don't let the anxiety be the boss.

Experts recommend taking small steps to get back out there, regardless of whether or not you're still feeling anxious.

2, Daily life does not have to return to the way it was before.

It's okay to let go of some of your pre-pandemic busy-ness, as well as to hold on to COVID mitigation measures, such as mask-wearing and hand-washing.

3, Let go of your resentments.

Shifting resentful thoughts by even small degrees can make a huge difference.

Changing "they should be" to "I wish they would" will help to lighten moments of stress.

3, Prioritize anxiety reducing activities.

Aerobic exercises, healthy eating and mindfulness practices go a long way to keeping anxious thoughts and feelings at bay