Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Young Italian Manchester City superfan gets heartwarming birthday call from favorite player Edin Dzeko

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:15s 0 shares 1 views
Cooper McClean gets the heartwarming surprise birthday message from his former favourite Manchester City football player, Edin Džeko, in this heartwarming clip from April 27.

