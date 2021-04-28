Shortage of truck drivers could crimp transportation of fuel

The reason behind it has nothing to do with the fuel itself.

As more people hit the road this summer, some experts are bracing for a gas shortage.

Rather, it'sthepeople who bring the gas tothe station.

Right now, therearen't enough truck drivers.Jeffrey SteinbergI've never seen it quite thisbadTHE TRUCK DRIVERSHORTAGE IS AT AN ALLTIME HIGHTHE OWNERS OF TWO CDLSCHOOLS TOLD ME IT'STHE WORST THEY'VE EVERSEEN.They told us there ARESEVERAL FACTORS ATPLAY-THE PANDEMIC CLOSEDSOME SCHOOLS ANDSHRUNK CLASS SIZES FORSAFETY.PLUS- PEOPLE AREORDERING MORE THINGSONLINE, SO DEMAND ISSKYROCKETINGJeffrey SteinbergIt's timing with the agedemographic of the existingdrivers coming in and out ofthe industry and when they'reretiring, new regulations andlaws, the demand for freight tobe moved around the countryIt has just become a perfectstorm.

It's hitting all at onceTO HIRE INSTRUCTORS,JEFFREY STEINBERG ATAPEX CDL INSTITUTE ISALSO COMPETING WITHTRUCKING COMPANIES,WHICH ARE PAYINGDRIVERS TOP DOLLAR-ESPECIALLY IF YOU CANDRIVE A TANKER TRUCKACCORDING TO INDEEDDOT COM, THE AVERAGEBASE SALARY FORSOMEONE WHO DRIVES ATANKER IS ALMOST 73THOUSAND DOLLARS PERYEARFOR THE I-TEAM I'M CATREID, 41 ACTION NEWS.IF YOU'RE INTERESTED INBECOMING A DRIVER -BOTH METROPOLITANCOMMUNITY COLLEGE ANDJOHNSON COUNTYCOMMUNITY COLLEGEHAVE C-D-L PROGRAMS.THE COMMERCIALVEHICLE TRAININGASSOCIATION ALSO HAS ALIST OF MEMBER SCHOOLSIN MISSOURI AND KANSASON ITS WEBSITE