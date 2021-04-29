Scores injured during huge protests in Colombia against tax reform

Thousands of protesters poured onto the streets of Colombia on Wednesday (April 28) to voice their anger at a controversial tax reform proposal.

Forty people were arrested for alleged vandalism and 42 police officers were injured, according to authorities.

Police used tear gas to disperse protesters in some of the major cities.

This footage shows the scene in the capital, Bogota, where 31 people were injured.