Uttarakhand suspends Char Dham Yatra after Kumbh Mela criticism | Oneindia News

India's daily Covid figures hit a new high today with 3,79,257 fresh infections and 3,645 deaths reported in 24 hours; The U.S. government told its citizens to leave India as soon as possible because of the country's escalating Covid-19 crisis; In view of a surge in coronavirus cases, the Uttarakhand government has decided to suspend the four-day Char Dham Yatra.

This and more news at 2 PM.

