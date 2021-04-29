Matt Hancock thanks deputy chief medic JVT for giving him first coronavirus jab
Matt Hancock thanks deputy chief medic JVT for giving him first coronavirus jab

Matt Hancock has described it as a “privilege” to get his first coronavirus vaccine in London’s Science Museum and thanked England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam for administering the jab.The Health Secretary tweeted a picture of the moment he was given his first dose, describing the process as quick and painless.