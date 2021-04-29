Matt Hancock thanks deputy chief medic JVT for giving him first coronavirus jab

Matt Hancock has described it as a “privilege” to get his first coronavirus vaccine in London’s Science Museum and thanked England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam for administering the jab.The Health Secretary tweeted a picture of the moment he was given his first dose, describing the process as quick and painless.
Hancock announces 60m doses of Pfizer jab for autumn booster programme
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Health Secretary announced 60 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have been secured for a booster programme later this..