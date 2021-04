1,21,97,337 people vaccinated in UP: ACS Health

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad on April 29 briefed media over current COVID situation in the state.

He said so far, 1,21,97,337 people have been vaccinated in the state, in which 1,00,41,134 people took the first jab, and 21,56,203 people have been taken the 2nd dose of the vaccine.