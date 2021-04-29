Skip to main content
Thursday, April 29, 2021

Uruguay receive 50,000 COVID-19 vaccines from China ahead of Copa America

Uruguay received 50,000 COVID-19 vaccines from China-based Sinovac ahead of the South American football tournament, the Copa America.

The doses arrived in the country on April 28 and are set to be used to vaccinate the players involved in the tournament that begins on June 13.

