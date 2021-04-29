My Beauty Queen Wife Is 40 Years Younger | LOVE DON'T JUDGE

A MARRIED couple with a 40-year age gap, who consider themselves 'soulmates', receive judgement for their large age difference.

Vince, 74, has children in their 40s and 50s and is a grandad, whereas Lesley, 34, won Mrs Pasadena beauty pageant queen in 2016.

With Vince being a wealthy man, the most common misconception they face is that Lesley is a "gold digger".

Lesley told Truly: "I've gotten 'oh you must be with him for his money' or the gold digger references - that can be annoying." Even their respective families were concerned about their 40-year age gap at first - with Vince's children still not completely comfortable about their father's relationship.

"My family had reservations - as far as my kids go, they're not totally comfortable but definitely gotten more comfortable," Vince said.

Lesley's mother expressed her worries very vocally when her daughter first started dating Vince, as she thought Vince was only attracted to Lesley because of her young age.

