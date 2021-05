Fashion Historian Fact Checks Bridgerton's Wardrobe

Fashion historian Raissa Bretaña fact checks the historical accuracy of the costumes in Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton.

She analyzes the British Regency Era that the show is set in and the costumes of the main characters Daphne, Simon, Penelope, and Queen Charlotte.

She also explains the evolution of each layer of the iconic styles of dress from 1811 to 1820.