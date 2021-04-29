These Are the Real Reasons People Want to Get Back to the Office.
With COVID-19 vaccines continuing to roll out across the world, many companies are eager to call their workers back into the office.
Although many workers want to continue working remotely, there are a significant number of people who want to get back to in-person work.
Here are six reasons shared by professionals as to why they want to get back to the office.
1.
It’s too distracting at home.
2.
Office setups are much nicer than an improvised at-home setup.
3.
It's easier to get work done when you can talk to your co-workers in person.
4.
It’s nice to have a reason to get dressed up.
5.
The office has better Wi-Fi and coffee.
6.
Working at the office still means you have the occasional option to work from home