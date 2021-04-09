Kentucky False Unemployment Claims

Kentucky is fighting fraud -- now more than ever -- when it comes to false unemployment claims. governor beshear says --- it is the number one issue -- creating delays in payment to those who genuinely need assistance.

The kentucky labor cabinet and office of unemployment insurance --- found criminals are attempting to gain unauthorized access to the unemployment portal.

The number one issue we now face with ui is the level of fraud and crime.

It both is the number one issue because we don want people stealing anybody money out there.

But it also the number one reason because it makes it a lot harder to find the real claims when they are covered up by the number of fraudulent ones.

In response -- the portal will be shut down for the next couple days while the system is secured.

Once back up --- kentuckians will need to update their log-in information -- with tighter requirements.