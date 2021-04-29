Nancy Drew S02E14 The Siege of the Unknown Specter

Nancy Drew 2x14 "The Siege of the Unknown Specter" Season 2 Episode 14 Promo Trailer HD - HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME – Nancy’s (Kennedy McMann) birthday dinner with Carson (Scott Wolf) is cut short when Detective Tamura (guest star Ryan-James Hatanaka) shows up with a warrant to arrest her for contempt of court.

Meanwhile, George (Leah Lewis), Bess (Maddison Jaizani) and Ace (Alex Saxon) work together to summon up one of their ancestors to help locate Odette’s Englishwoman lover Mary’s soul amongst billions in the spirit world.

Tunji Kasom and Riley Smith also star.

Ramsey Nickell directed the episode written by Andrea Thornton Bolden & Lisa Bao (214).

Original airdate 5/5/2021.