FIA WEC Season 9 kicks off at Spa, seven Ferraris vying for titles

The World Endurance Championship is back for the first of six events in Season 9, which will see 35 cars compete in the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday 1 May.

Seven 488 GTEs, two in the LMGTE Pro class and five in the LMGTE Am class will appear on the beautiful Spa-Francorchamps track.

LMGTE Pro.

In the hunt for the title won in 2017, the two cars fielded by AF Corse offer the tried and tested duo of Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado in no.

51 and the new pair of Daniel Serra and Miguel Molina in no.

52.