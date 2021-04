World Dance Day | Japanese Kathak dancer Masako Satou | Indian dance across borders

Masako Satou's interest in dance and her Buddhist background led her to its land of origin, India, to search for a dance form that would not only be aesthetically pleasing but also have a spiritual goal.

That is how she began learning Kathak and made it her life long pursuit.

She now teaches Indian and international students in Tokyo, Japan.

