Electric food cart helps deliver meals to Covid-19 patients in Thailand

An electrical food cart is helping to deliver meals to Covid-19 patients in Thailand.

The remote-controlled device, which uses sensors and an electric engine reduces, human contact at the hospital in Chachoengsao province.

Footage shows a nurse 'driving' the cart from the kitchen to the patient wards on April 28.

The machine also had a sensor-controlled automatic brake system which prevents the cart from bashing into patients, even if the nurse makes a mistake with the steering.

Thai vocational school students from Chachoengsao Technical College who also created low-budget ventilators for the hospital invented the cart.

The students are now planning to upgrade all of the hospital's 50 carts with the electric device but they are still seeking more funding to complete the project.