No suspects identified in PCSO murder probe as public urged to be ‘vigilant’

Detectives are investigating “all possible motives” for the killing of a police community support officer who was found dead after walking her dog in a quiet hamlet in Kent.Julia James, 53, was off-duty and was not in uniform at the time of her death, and her body was later found in Akholt Wood.Speaking at a press conference in Aylesham, near Canterbury, Kent Police assistant chief constable Tom Richards urged people to be “aware of their surroundings” as he declined to rule out she was killed by a stranger.