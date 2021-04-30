Brave rickshaw driver takes COVID-19 patients to hospital free of charge in India

A rickshaw driver in India bravely dons personal protective equipment to drive COVID-19 patients who don't have access to vehicles to hospital during the country's latest health crisis.

Ravi Agrawal, from Ranchi in Jharkand state, is giving free services to COVID-19 patients needing emergency transport to hospital, but who cannot afford ambulances or taxis to get there.

Ravi commented: "Nowadays people are scared that when anyone asks the driver that he/she wants to go to hospital [the driver] will not go.

In such crucial times, a single minute is important." Ravi has also put his number on social media so that patients can use his service.

He added that one day he dropped around 40 patients to different hospitals free of cost.