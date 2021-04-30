Americans have spent more than $1,900 upgrading their outdoor spaces over the last year

Three-quarters of American homeowners said their outdoor space was indispensable during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.The study polled 2,000 American homeowners with an outdoor space to analyze how they've been finding solace during the pandemic, and the results found respondents are spending 14 hours a week outside - an increase of three hours a week in the pre-pandemic days.One in five (19%) respondents might as well classify spending time outside as a part-time job, citing they spend upwards of 20 hours a week soaking up the sun.Seventy-three percent of respondents said spending more time outdoors has been therapeutic for them - and 70% also said improving their spaces has become a new hobby of theirs.Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of lawn care company TruGreen, the survey found that half of those polled have invested in new plants and garden updates as well as new outdoor seating over the past year.