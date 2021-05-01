Party people in Liverpool rejoiced at the reopening of nightclubs during the pandemic caused by COVID-19 on Friday, April 30 at the Bramley Moore Dock.
Liverpool clubbers revel and party after night clubs reopen during pandemic
The footage was filmed and posted on social media by Liverpool City Council/Circus Music.