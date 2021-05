The world's longest suspended footbridge opens in Portugal

The world's longest suspended footbridge has just opened in northern Portugal.

The Arouca Bridge is 516 metres long and hangs 175 metres above the River Paiva.

Up to 100 walkers with a head for heights will be allowed to cross it at the same time.

Report by Barnesj.

