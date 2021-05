DMK 'insecure' about ally Congress? MP explains amid Tamil Nadu poll results

With votes being counted in Tamil Nadu for the Assembly elections, a DMK leader commented on ally Congress.

Member of Parliament Senthil Kumar pointed out some lapses in the grand old party's election machinery, saying that there is lack of coordination between Congress' state and national leaders.

He also advised the party to infuse more 'energy' and 'autonomy' into its local units.

Watch the full video for more.