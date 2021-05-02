Satyajit Ray tribute | 100th year of the legendary filmmaker | Oneindia News

Today, the world of cinema celebrates the centennial of the birth of Satyajit Ray.

He was an internationally acclaimed storyteller and a source of inspiration for many renowned directors of this time.

Ray made his directorial debut with the film Pather Panchali in 1955.

He also directed documentaries, feature films and short films. In total, his filmmaking career consisted of 36 movies including the Apu Trilogy.

He was a storyteller in every form.

In addition to filmmaking, he also created magic with characters like Feluda, Professor Shonku and many others in the stories that he authored.

He died 9 days before his 71st birthday, on 23rd April 1992.

