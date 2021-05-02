370,000 domestic workers undergo compulsory coronavirus tests in Hong Kong

This clip shows many domestic workers queuing up to take PCR swab tests in one of the many testing sites in Hong Kong, on May 1.

The Hong Kong government ordered 370,000 domestic workers to undergo compulsory swab tests.

This came after one worker tested positive for the South African variant of COVID-19.

The government has also announced that it will make vaccination a condition for the renewal of working visas for those hired to carry out household chores.

This decision is raising concerns over "discriminatory" government practices.

No other category is currently subject to mandatory vaccination.

Hong Kong has been witnessing a slow vaccination rate, mainly due to public reluctance.