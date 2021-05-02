2 Killed In Shooting At Oneida Casino Near Green Bay; Gunman Slain
A gunman killed two people at a Wisconsin casino restaurant and seriously wounded a third before he was killed by police late Saturday, in what authorities said appeared to be a targeted attack (0:50).

