2 killed at Wisconsin casino shooting

Two people were killed and another was seriously wounded at a shooting at the Oneida Casino near Green Bay, Wisconsin, according to Lt.
Kevin Pawlak of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said officers killed the assailant in the shooting outside a casino and hotel complex in Green Bay.
