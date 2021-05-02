Stroke victim counting to 100 among those joining Captain Tom challenge

A terminal cancer patient cycling hundreds of miles and a stroke victim counting to 100 are among the fundraisers to have joined the Captain Tom 100 challenge.The campaign asks people to create their own charity challenge themed around the number 100 to mark what would have been fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore’s 101st birthday.
