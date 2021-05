Kamal Haasan loses election debut, Vanathi wins VIP battle | Oneindia News

Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan could not win in his debut elections, with BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan emerging as the star in the Coimbatore South constituency.

However, she won by a wafer thin margin of just over 1500 votes.

