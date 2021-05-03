Rescuers dig ramp to free baby elephant trapped in well in northeastern India

A team in northeastern India worked for around six hours today (May 3) to free a baby elephant that fell into a well.

The calf became separated from the herd and fell into the water source at night in the Giridig area of Jharkhand state.

A team of rescuers made up of members of the forest department and locals used three diggers to create a ramp leading from the bottom of the 50-foot well to the surface.

When the ramp was complete, the baby elephant walked to safety and and immediately ran off into the jungle, apparently unharmed.