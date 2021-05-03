Delhi Covid crisis: Sisodia seeks Army’s help; speaks on oxygen shortage

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking the assistance of the Army in tackling the Covid situation in the capital.

Delhi has been witnessing a high number of cases and deaths in the second wave of Covid and the crisis has been compounded by the shortage of oxygen in hospitals.

Deputy CM Sisodia said that the government has appealed to all sections to help transport oxygen to the capital.

He also reviewed the vaccination programme in Delhi and said that they will keep increasing vaccination as and when they receive more vaccines.

