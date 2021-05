Bricklayers at KCI uses TikTok for encouragements

TODAY, WE WANT TOSTART YOUR MONDAYMORNING WITH A SMILE.A WOMAN FROM KANSASCITY HAS GONE VIRAL FORA VIDEO SHE MADE TOCHEER UP A SIX YEAR OLD.CHARLIE KEEGAN JOINS USWITH THIS STORY YOU'LLONLY SEE ON 41 ACTIONNEWS.THIS STORY STARTED WITHA PAIR OF SAFETYGLASSES AND A TIK TOKVIDEO AT THE NEW KCICONSTRUCTION SITE.BUT I LEARNED THERE'S ALOT MORE THAN MEETSTHE EYE.IN A WORLD OF HARD HATSAND STEEL BEAMS -LINDSEY HEATH STANDSOUT.THIS HARD WORKER ISBEAMING WITHENTHUSIASM.Lindsey Heath // Bricklayer"I'm so fascinated every day.I'm like wow, we do that too,ok, right on."THE BRICKLAYER BUILDINGTHE NEW K-C-I AIRPORTSHARED HER POSITIVEAPPROACH ON THE TIKTOKACCOUNT SHE CREATEDBETWEEN JOBS LASTYEAR.IN THIS VIDEO A MOMWRITES HER DAUGHTERWAS UPSET ABOUTGETTING GLASSES.LINDSEY REPLIED."Hi, Sawyer, my name isLindsey and I'm the onlyfemale bricklayer that'sworking on the KCI single-terminal airport.

I just want toshow you some of the coolthings I get to do with myglasses.

I heard you got newones.

I hope you really likethem.

You see these guyshere, these operators?

Theywear glasses too and we dopretty cool stuff."IN LESS THAN ONE MONTH- THE VIDEO HAS 9.7MILLION VIEWS AND 8THOUSAND COMMENTS -INCLUDING ONE FROMSAWYER'S MOM.IT SAYS "THIS IS AMAZINGYOU ARE SO WONDERFULFOR DOING THIS."Lindsey Heath // Bricklayer"I don't want to see a babysad, that just breaks me.

So Iended up dueting the videoand wanted to encourage herlike I'm out here doing things,don't let anything hold youback."TURNS OUT HEATH GOTTHAT ENCOURAGEMENT ASA KID HERSELF.HER FATHER INSTALLEDTHE DRYWALL ON THEORIGINAL K-C-I AIRPORT.NOW THE NEXTGENERATION OF HEATHSKILLED WORKERS ISBUILDING THE NEXTGENERATION AIRPORT -SEEN HERE INSTALLINGPANELS IN VIDEO THECONSTRUCTION COMPANYSHARED WITH ME.Lindsey Heath // Bricklayer"It's kinda come full circle inmy family."AND DO YOU REMEMBERTHIS ONE LINE IN THETIKTOK?I'm the only female bricklayerthat's working on the KCIsingle-terminal airportLINDSEY IS IN FACT THEONLY FEMALE MEMBER OFTHE BRICKLAYERS UNIONWORKING AT THE AIRPORT.JUST LIKE SHE USEDTIKTOK TO ENCOURAGEYOUNG SAWYER- "you should look forapprenticeships."SHE POSTS VIDEOSHOPING OTHER WOMENWILL TRY A TRADE.Lindsey Heath // BricklayerEvery body had to have a firstday.

Don't be scared, it'snothing to be worried about.

Iwas intimidated at first andnow I'm so comfortable andrelaxed."HER FOREMAN TOLD MELINDSEY'S GOT WHAT ITTAKES TO BE FORE-WOMAN HERSELF.Don Moore // Foreman"It's her demeanor, her abilityto pay attention and takesomething from what I'm tryingto teach her out."The biggest job for a foremanis to make sure everyone goeshome safe."SO LINDSEY GRABS HERSAFETY GLASSES ANDDOES SOME PRETTY COOLSTUFF.JUST TALKING WITHLINDSEY YOU GET A SMILE.SHE IS SUPER PASSIONATEABOUT WHAT SHE'S NOEXPERT - BUT SHE'STRYING AND ENJOYINGEVERY STEP OF THE WAY.WHAT AN INCREDIBLESTORY.BACK TO YOU.WERE YOU ABLE TO GET AHOLD OF SAWYER'S MOM?YES- I TRACKED HERDOWN OVER THEWEEKEND.SHE LIVES IN REGNIASASKATCHEWAN CANADA.SHE TOLD ME HERDAUGHTER - SAWYER -PLAYS HOCKEY - SOCCER -BASEBALL- AND SHE WASWORRIED SHE'D NEVERPLAY SPORTS AGAIN WITHHER GLASSES.VIDEOS LIKE LINDSEY'SCAME POURING IN - SOJOCELYN AND SAWYERPOSTED THIS THANK YOVIDEO OF LITTLE SAWYERDOING A SOMERSAULTWITH HER GLASSES.JOCELYN SAID LINDSEY'SRESPONSE STOOD OUTBECAUSE SHE USED TOWORK AS A HEAVYMACHINE OPERATOR IN OILFIELDS - SO SHE LOVEDSEEING A WOMAN IN AHARD HAT.Jocelyn Turrell // postedoriginalTikTok video"you can see that she is trulycompassionate about theneeds of others, which as weall know, we need thosepeople in the world, and theyare the ones that keep theworld spinning even evenbuilding an airport."SAWYER THOUGHTLINDSEY WAS BUILDINGTHE AIRPORT ALL BYHERSELF.SO MANY VIDEOS SHETURNED OFFNOTIFICATIONS - AND THENDELETED HER ACOUNTFOR A WHILE JUSTBECAUSE IT WASOVERWHELMING IN AGOOD WAY.NOW SAWYER ASKS IFTHEY NEED TO SEND ANENCOURAGING MESSAG