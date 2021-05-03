Patriots GameDay: Why Mac Jones Over Justin Fields?

Steve Burton and Scott Zolak discuss New England taking Mac Jones 15th overall, and why the Patriots didn't trade up for Justin Fields.
They also discuss Cam Newton as the team's Week 1 starter, and when Jones may take over under center.
