University of Arizona COVID-19 vaccination site moves indoors

The University of Arizona has administered over 220,000 vaccines since January.

THE OUTDOOR,DRIVE-THRU CLINIC ISOFFICIALLY CLOSED ... BUTCAMPUS STAFF SAY THERE'S STILLPLENTLY OF OPPORTUNITIES TOGET YOUR SHOT.THE BIG WHITE TENTS OF U OFA'S OUTDOOR COVID VACCINE SITEARE COMING DOWN ... AND ALLOPERATIONS ARE MOVING INSIDE.LUIS ROCHA/UNIVERSITY OFARIZONA VACCINE P.O.D.OPERATIONS CHIEF - "IF YOUWANT TO GET VACCINATED, NOW ISTHE TIME TO COME IN AND GET ITDONE." CAMPUS STAFF SAYGETTING YOUR SHOT HAS NEVERBEEN EASIER.

THEIR CLINICINSIDE THE INA E.

GITTINGSBUILDING IS READY TO VACCINATE... NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!OPERATIONS CHIEF - "THEY'LL BEDIRECTED TO A TABLE WHERE WECAN REGISTER THEM, GET THEIRAPPOINTMENT MADE THE SAME DAYAND GET THEM IN FOR THEIRVACCINATION." THE U OF A HASGIVEN OUT OVER TWO-HUNDRED ANDTWENTY-THOUSAND SHOTS SINCEJANUARY.

THEY HOPE TO REACHTHREE- HUNDRED THOUSAND IN THECOMING WEEKS ... BUT SAYDEMAND FOR THE VACCINE ISSTARTING TO DECLINE.

LUISROCHA/UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONAVACCINE P.O.D.

OPERATIONSCHIEF - "WE HAD OUR HIGHESTDAY OF VACCINATIONS AT ABOUT4,400.

AT THAT POINT IN TIMEIS WHEN IT DROPPED DOWN.

ALLTHE STATE P.O.D.S.

ARE SEEINGTHAT DECREASE." THE UNIVERSITYIS CUTTING BACK HOURS IN THEMONTH OF MAY ... BUT STILLFEEL THEY'RE MAKING BIGPROGRESS.

WITH EIGHTEENVACCINATORS WORKING EVERYSHIFT, STAFF SAY EVERY DAY ISA STEP TOWARDS GETTING BACK TONORMAL.

LUIS ROCHA/UNIVERSITYOF ARIZONA VACCINE P.O.D.OPERATIONS CHIEF - "WE WELCOMEEVERYBODY TO COME IN, GETTHEIR SHOT AND BE A PART OFTHE COVID SOLUTION."THIS WEEK, YOU CAN COME TO THEU OF A BETWEEN 10AM AND 10PMTO GET YOUR SHOT.

NEXT WEEK,AND FOR THE REST OF THE MONTHOF MAY, THE SITE WILL BE OPENFROM 10AM TO 5PM.

